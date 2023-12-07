Ammonia Supply Route Damaged By Russian Shelling In Kherson But No Public Threat Declared

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, as a result of the Russian strike, the ammonia supply line at the food industry facility was damaged, but the leak was insignificant, no factory workers were injured, and no threat to the city's residents was announced.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In social media, information is spreading about the threat of an emergency due to an ammonia leak," the official noted.

Mrochko refuted the claims of a public threat and appealed to the residents to remain calm and not spread false information.

The official confirmed that the ammonia supply route between the compressor and refrigeration units at the food industry enterprise was damaged by a Russian strike.

However, Mrochko stressed that the leak was insignificant and no employees were not injured. The situation is under control, there is no threat to city residents, the official assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kherson urban territorial community was shelled 22 times in the past day as the Russians fired off 78 rounds. Damage was recorded in Kherson, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and Zelenivka.