International Forum In Aghdam To Serve Steer World To Azerbaijan's Mine Problem - Official

She spoke at the International Forum "A Healthy Environment and
a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" held in
Aghdam.
It was observed that Aghdam was chosen for the event not by
chance, as Aghdam is one of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, and the
most mined areas are located there.
She stated that mines and unexploded ordnance are a problem in
more than 60 countries throughout the world. Unfortunately,
Azerbaijan is one of the first countries on this list.
"The major goal of the International Forum "A Healthy
Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development
Goals" is to show public support for this goal, which Azerbaijan
initiated as the 18th UN Development Goal. The forum is also
designed to bring civil society institutions and the international
community's attention to the mine problem on an equal basis with
governmental entities. Activities under the program framework have
been ongoing for two days. The Baku Forum was the first event.
ANAMA hosted trainings for non-governmental organizations (NGOs)
working in Azerbaijan, as well as speakers from specialized
official bodies. Today, 15 specialists from seven nations are
participating in public debates in Aghdam. It is envisaged that at
the end of the session, a statement will be adopted with the
participation of foreign experts," Aliyeva added.
The International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free
Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," organized by
Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental
Organizations in partnership with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency
(ANAMA), which started on December 6, continues in Aghdam.
The forum is attended by 15 international experts from different
countries and representatives of local NGOs.
