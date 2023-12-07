Azerbaijan Emerges As Leading Transport And Transit Hub In Eurasia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov has met with UK Minister of State for Exports
Lord Malcolm Offord, The Cabinet of Ministers told Trend .
At the meeting the successful development of bilateral relations
between Azerbaijan and UK was emphasized.
A broad agenda of interstate ties was recognized, and pleasure
with the dynamics of economic and trade cooperation was voiced.
It was claimed that trade turnover surged by more than 55
percent in 2022, surpassing $1 billion. The importance of expanding
and diversifying commercial links was underlined. The VI meeting of
the collaborative Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation, held in Baku, was said to help to collaborative
efforts in this area.
With around $35 billion in investments, the United Kingdom is
the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan.
The importance of the longtime fruitful and trust-based
connection with bp business was underlined, as was the high level
of engagement between the two countries in the energy industry.
Energy security projects like the Southern Gas Corridor have
been lauded as effective examples of energy cooperation.
Azerbaijan has declared ambitions to increase its gas deliveries
to Europe by 2027. The hope was expressed that cooperation with the
BP corporation will continue in this way.
At the same time, problems on the agenda of the two nations'
cooperation in the field of renewable energy were discussed. It was
noted that the 240 MW solar power project in Jabrayil, which will
be implemented with bp, will contribute significantly to
Azerbaijan's efforts to transition to green energy.
The meeting was also informed about the reconstruction and
construction work being done in Azerbaijani lands liberated from
Armenian domination.
Several British firms are now involved in projects in these
areas, particularly in demining.
The parties discussed potential areas of collaboration in
transportation. Azerbaijan has emerged as a key transport and
transit center in Eurasia, and given the growing importance of the
Middle Corridor, it was highlighted that the British government is
keeping a close eye on and supporting this international transport
route.
The parties also discussed humanitarian cooperation and
identified education as a crucial topic in this context.
During the meeting, the prospects for bilateral collaboration in
different areas of mutual interest were explored.
