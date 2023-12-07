Yellow Fertility And IVF Centre Is Set To Open Its Doors In The City Of Gurugram

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) :Yellow IVF Centre, a new beacon of hope in the field of fertility and IVF treatments, is set to open its doors in the city of Gurugram. Located at the Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 57, the Centre will begin welcoming aspiring parents from 7th December 2023.



Built upon six foundational values, Yellow IVF Centre is dedicated to supporting individuals on their journey to parenthood. They aim to offer Affordable Care through Success-based Fees with transparent and competitive pricing options tailored to unique Personalized Treatments. In addition to financial accessibility, the Centre emphasizes Emotional Support and Expert Guidance, enabling informed decision-making for parents-to-be. State-of-the-art technology and advanced fertility treatments form the cornerstone of Yellow\'s offerings. The facility boasts Audio Visual enabled laboratories, enhancing the trust and confidence between patients and medical professionals.



A standout feature of the Centre is its \'Yellow Contract\' Policy, which says- 'you only pay when we deliver on both our commitment and, most importantly, your long-awaited bundle of joy.' This aligns payment with successful outcomes emphasizing the Centre\'s commitment to results and patient satisfaction.

Yellow IVF Centre provides a comprehensive array of services including Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Therapeutic Donor Insemination (TDI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Egg Freezing, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), Preimplantation Genetic Testing-Mutation (PGT-M), Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE), Donor Egg Program, Gestational Surrogacy (Carrier), Hysteroscopy & Laparoscopy, ERA - Endometrial Receptivity Assay, Tubal Testing, Fresh Embryo Transfer, Frozen Embryo Transfer, Blastocyst Transfer, Laser Assisted Hatching, Semen Analysis and DFI (DNA Fragmentation Index), Oocyte Freezing and Semen Freezing.



Dr. Sonu Taxak, the head doctor at Yellow Fertility, is at the helm of this venture. She specializes in Reproductive Medicine and IVF, ensuring personalized and expert care. Sharing her thoughts on beginning this journey, Dr. Taxak says,“Yellow as a color represents hope, and for us this Centre is a beacon of hope for all those couples who are patiently waiting to be blessed with the joys of parenthood. For me, this is more than just a fertility clinic, it is an ambition to help spread smiles across peoples' faces and destigmatize infertility in India, fostering a culture of openness, understanding, and inclusivity.”

Yellow IVF Centre\'s opening in Gurugram marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to establish a presence across five states within the next six months. As a launch offer, Yellow is giving free consultation all through the month of December

