The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia Embraces The Future Of Football: The Sports Industry’S Greatest Minds Congregate In Jeddah For World Football Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The second edition of World Football Summit Asia ( )

will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the 12th-13th of December 2023, bringing together key decision-makers from the global football industry and expecting over 1,000 attendees from more than 70 countries in the first event of its kind in the country; Some notable speakers of the event include Adwa Al Arifi, Assistant Minister of Sports Affairs for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Peace Nobel Laureate, and Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John, General Secretary at the Asian Football Confederation; World Football Summit seeks to host several editions of the summit in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the Kingdom's growing influence as a global sports powerhouse.

The city of Jeddah is ready to become the epicenter of the football world as it gets ready to host key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport for World Football Summit. The event will see all parties working together to shape the future of the beautiful game, in the first-ever football industry event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Adwa Al Arifi , the distinguished Assistant Minister of Sports Affairs for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is set to inaugurate WFS Asia on December 12-13, along with Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John , General Secretary at the Asian Football Confederation, setting the tone for a summit that aims to foster international cooperation and growth within the sport.

Scheduled with the backdrop of the FIFA Club World Cup, the second edition of the Asian edition of WFS will bring together over 1,000 representatives and stakeholders from the football ecosystem. The event will feature 130+ speakers, with 70% of attendees being decision-makers from leading football properties and sports businesses across more than 70 countries. Notable speakers who will participate in the event include Prof. Muhammad Yunus , Peace Nobel Laureate and co-founder of Yunus Sports Hub, Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of SAFF, Tony Douglas , CEO of Riyadh Air, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín , CEO at Atlético de Madrid, Hammad Albalawi , Saudi Arabia 2034 FIFA World Cup bid team member or football legends like Pavel Nedved , Francesco Totti or Eric Abidal . The full list of speakers can be found on the official WFS Asia website

( ).

World Football Summit, as it has done with previous editions of the summit in other regions of the world, aims to bring together key stakeholders to foster growth and collaboration in the football industry with the mission of establishing the summit as an annual fixture on the global sports business calendar. The event promises to be a unique gathering of the main stakeholders in the industry, as it will bring together brands like Aramco, Riyadh Air, Snapchat, 433, Radisson, institutions like FIFA, SAFF, Saudi Pro League, Serie A, LALIGA, Bundesliga or FIFPRO, and clubs like Al Nassr, Chelsea FC, Juventus, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, or Atlético de Madrid.

Hosting WFS Asia aligns with Saudi Arabia's strategic vision to enhance its presence on the global sports stage. The event underlines the Kingdom's dedication to fostering a rich sporting culture and its capacity to host major international events, having already secured the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, attracting talents such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Benzema. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is the sole contender for hosting the 2034 Men's FIFA World Cup.

As a result of these efforts, attendance to football matches in the country has risen 150% since the Portuguese legend joined Al-Nassr. From a business perspective, the ambition is high as the Roshn Saudi League aims to increase its market value from its current $800 million to $2.1 billion by 2030.

WFS Asia will include the esteemed participation of representatives from the Saudi Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the Saudi Professional League, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

"We are truly honored to kick off WFS in Saudi Arabia by welcoming Adwa Al Arifi and Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John for our inauguration,” said Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Director of World Football Summit.“We are extremely proud of being able to host this edition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the commitment of the country to make this a landmark event for the global football industry is made tangible by the active participation of its main football and sport governing bodies. After having worked on this project for many months, we are convinced this will be the first of many editions in the country.”

Those interested in joining the event that will shape the future of football can visit for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Football Summit.

For More Information:

Jaime Domínguez

...

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is the premier platform connecting the football industry worldwide. Through conferences, events, and digital platforms, WFS provides opportunities for stakeholders to network, discuss trends, and collaborate to shape the future of football.

Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 24,000 attendees across 18 events and has built a global community of 100,000+ sports industry executives throughout its platforms. Top names in the industry, including Gianni Infantino, Fatma Samoura, Ronaldo Nazario, Samuel Eto'o, Peter Moore, and Cindy Parlow-Cone have participated, showcasing the event's significance in the global football landscape.

Link to the image



--br- src="" alt="World Football Summit" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo