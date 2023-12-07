Kuwait's DGCA Clinches Deals, Mous At ICAN2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday signed agreements and MoUs with a number of countries on the sidelines of the 15th ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2023), held in Riyadh.

Speaking to KUNA, DGCA's Acting Director General Emad Al-Jluwi said Kuwait's participation in the conference, held from December 3-7, proved fruitful, considering that partaking in the event was a good opportunity for national air carriers to broaden the scope of their operational network plans and keep abreast of rapid air transport advancement.

For his part, DGCA's Air Transport Department Director Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA that the agency had clinched aviation transport deals and MoUs with Ethiopia, Togo, Zimbabwe, Cameroon Gabon, Seychelles, Nigeria, Turkiye, Russia, Italy, Iceland, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Suriname and Haiti during the ICAN20.

The 15th ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization)'s ICAN2023 concluded in Riyadh earlier in the day.

The five-day event is the world's largest platform for countries to negotiate aviation transport arrangements and agreements. (end)

