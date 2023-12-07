               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King, Spain PM Renew Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza


12/7/2023 9:27:24 AM

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah and President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
In a phone call, the two sides warned of the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Strip, stressing the need to work to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of aid at the required levels.
King Abdullah commended Spain's call for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and respecting international humanitarian law.
His Majesty stressed the importance of protecting civilians and countering hostile acts by extremist settlers against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

