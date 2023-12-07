               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Begins New Int'l Tour


12/7/2023 9:27:24 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and members of the ministerial committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, are scheduled to begin a tour starting in the U.S. capital, Washington.
The ministerial tour will also include other countries, aimed to formulate international action to stop the raging war on Gaza Strip.

MENAFN07122023000117011021ID1107555450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search