Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Begins New Int'l Tour

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and members of the ministerial committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, are scheduled to begin a tour starting in the U.S. capital, Washington.The ministerial tour will also include other countries, aimed to formulate international action to stop the raging war on Gaza Strip.

