Drew Horowitz & Associates Offers TIPS (Training For Intervention Procedures) In Minneapolis And St.

Lilydale, Minnesota: Drew Horowitz & Associates, a leading mental health service provider, is pleased to announce that they offer TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, by certified TIPS trainers or by taking the online eTIPS course.

The Training for Intervention Procedures, or TIPS for short, is a dynamic program designed to reduce underage drinking, drunk driving, and drunkenness. It makes an effort to achieve this crucial objective by improving the "people skills" of persons who serve, sell, and consume alcohol.

In the end, TIPS aims to provide people with the information and self-assurance necessary to identify possible alcohol-related problems. It is hoped that by using the training these people have received, they will be able to intervene in ways that stop tragedies caused by alcohol.

The team at Drew Horowitz & Associates understands the importance of TIPS; hence, their team strongly encourages anyone involved in the sale or serving of alcoholic beverages to enroll in this course in order to contribute to the prevention of at least some of the thousands of avoidable fatalities caused by alcohol-related causes that occur in this nation each year. The course, taught by our qualified instructors, can also be helpful for people who are attempting to help someone who is battling with alcoholism or drug addiction.

Anyone interested in learning about their TIPS Training for Intervention Procedures in Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN, can find out more by visiting the Drew Horowitz & Associates website or calling 1-800-731-0854.

About Drew Horowitz & Associates: Drew Horowitz & Associates is a prominent mental health service provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals, couples, and families. With a commitment to excellence and a client-centered approach, their team of licensed professionals offers numerous services, including crisis intervention, individual therapy, family therapy, couples counseling, and group therapy.

Company: Doug Horowitz & Associates

Address: 971 Sibley Memorial Highway, Suite 250

City: Lilydale

State: MN

Zip code: 55118

Toll-free number: 1-800-731-0854

Fax number: 1-651-846-6765