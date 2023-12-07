Roku 24/7 On Demand Streamer

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 7, 2023 1:09 am - Founded by Anthony Wood, Roku pioneered streaming to the TV.

Roku, meaning "six" in Japanese, symbolizes the sixth venture initiated by Anthony Wood, the founder. Established as a pioneer in streaming to the TV, Roku is not just a brand; it's a testament to revolutionizing television.

Founded by Anthony Wood, Roku's mission is to be the premier streaming platform connecting and benefiting the global TV ecosystem. With millions of users in North America, Latin America, and parts of Europe, Roku streaming devices have become integral to users' entertainment experiences.

Anthony Wood's journey began in the mid-1990s when his love for television and a desire for a better way to watch content led to the invention of the digital video recorder (DVR). This innovation, while solving a problem, sparked a vision for a future where viewers could watch what they want, when they want.

In the early 2000s, when traditional pay TV services dominated, Wood envisioned the transformative power of the internet for TV. To realize this vision, Roku introduced the world's first purpose-built TV operating system (OS) in 2008, turning television sets into internet-enabled devices.

The Streaming Revolution gained momentum, and within six years, Roku sold over 10 million devices. Today, with tens of millions of active accounts worldwide, Roku has surpassed the number of U.S. video subscribers for all cable companies combined. Roku stands as the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico (Hypothesis Group, Oct 2021).

Programmers, content creators, and advertisers embraced the platform. Roku's role in the creator economy expanded through The Roku Channel, featuring Roku Originals and hundreds of free linear channels. Advertisers, drawn to Roku's ad platform built for TV streaming, witnessed continuous innovation and the integration of first-party data.

As transformative as this journey has been, the Streaming Revolution is only beginning. Despite the significant growth, a substantial gap exists between TV time spent streaming and advertising budgets. However, the trend is unmistakable, and by 2028, analysts predict a surge in internet-connected TV sales globally.

Roku's purpose-built TV OS is set to lead this transformation. As content and ads shift to streaming, Roku's licensed OS ensures access to affordable content for customers and provides content creators with new audiences.

This evolution represents boundless opportunities for the TV ecosystem, fueled by problem-solving, creative content desires, and a love for television. Roku is not just reinventing TV; it's making the lives of billions more entertaining, informed, rewarding, and, most importantly, fun.

Happy Streaming!

Visit the link to engage in a conversation regarding the establishment of a TV channel for business promotion.