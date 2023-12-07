Chris Edmonston Appointed As The CEO Of Saferboater

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 7, 2023 1:47 am - (1888PressRelease) Chris Edmonston is joining SaferBoater as CEO, spearheading the My New Boat program, and contributing his skills, experience, and knowledge to help grow the program.

Charleston-North Charleston, SC - SaferBoater, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Charleston, South Carolina, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Edmondson as the CEO of SaferBoater. With an impressive 28-year history of unwavering dedication to keeping waterways accessible, safe, and clean, Chris brings valuable expertise to SaferBoater.

Chris will spearhead the "My New Boat" program, a venture he has passionately envisioned for years. Edmonston, former president of BoatUS Foundation, said, "I love boating and being on the water; what could be better than helping others enjoy learning how to be safe and confident boaters?" Their program simplifies the scheduling of trainers and facilitates partnerships with dealerships, providing a seamless turnkey solution for new boat owners.

The "My New Boat" program is SaferBoater's focal point, aiming to assist new boat owners in receiving standardized, qualified training for their vessels. In collaboration with dealerships, this program allows new boat owners to sign up for family training. This initiative ensures that individuals stepping into the boating community have the confidence, skills, and knowledge needed for a lifetime of fun and enjoyment on the waterways. Their programs are taught on the water, with the students behind the wheel. This program differs from all other national programs by offering the students hands-on experience. SaferBoater feels that new boat owners, like new car owners, should learn the knowledge and the skills to be better boaters. Most states only require a knowledge seminar, with no on-the-water training. SaferBoater offers courses that focus on knowledge and skills. The course for yachts offers yacht owners an International Proficiency Certificate, ranked higher than a captain license internationally when renting yachts, and is approved in the European Union. They also have on-the-water courses focused on helping women drivers. Smith, a previous student, commented, "I am so thankful for this course and how it empowered me, especially as a female boater!"

SaferBoater is a 501C3 nonprofit dedicated to boater education, offering on-water training on boats 15 -100 feet through US Sailing, US Powerboating, and NSBC curriculum, approved by NASBLA nationwide. Their instructors are certified, insured, qualified, and licensed and are committed to promoting boating safety and fostering a responsible and informed boater community. New boat owners benefit from the standardized knowledge and skills they obtain through the training program, which helps them become confident boaters and, hopefully, lifetime boaters. For more information, contact SaferBoater at ....