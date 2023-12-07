Asia Pacific's Pivotal Role In The Thriving Space Propulsion Market

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 7, 2023 3:38 am - The space propulsion market is estimated to be USD 10.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The Global Space Propulsion Market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2028 at a remarkable CAGR of 11.3%. The driving forces behind this growth include the escalating demand for advanced electric propulsion systems, substantial investments from venture capital firms in space exploration missions, and the increasing utilization of small satellites in diverse commercial and military applications.

Market Segmentation:

Satellite Platform:

Medium Satellite Segment Growth: The market for space propulsion is segmented based on satellite platforms, including CubeSats, small satellites, medium satellites, and large satellites. The medium satellite segment is expected to experience significant growth, driven by applications such as climate and environment monitoring, Earth observation and meteorology, scientific research and exploration, and surveillance and security.

Non-Chemical Propulsion Type:

Dominance of Electric Propulsion: Within the non-chemical propulsion type, the electric propulsion segment takes center stage. Electric or ion propulsion, with its lower propellant usage, higher exhaust speed, and ability to provide a small thrust over an extended duration, stands out. It is particularly advantageous for certain deep-space missions compared to traditional chemical satellites and launch vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Leading: The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the space propulsion market during the forecast period. Initiatives such as the Asia Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF) contribute to the region's leadership. APRSAF facilitates human resource development, capacity building, and the advancement of science and technology capabilities. This fosters growth strategies, technological advancements, research and development activities, innovation in small and cube satellites, and the evolution of reusable launch vehicles.

Key Market Players:

The major players in the space propulsion market include Safran S.A. (France), SpaceX (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US). These industry leaders boast well-equipped manufacturing facilities and robust distribution networks spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

