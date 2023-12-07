               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani MFA Talks Growth In Mine Victims Following 2020 Second Karabakh War


12/7/2023 9:20:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Armenia-planted mines continue to pose a threat to human lives in Azerbaijan, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

Today, two more Azerbaijani civilians were severely injured as a result of landmine explosion in the Shusha and Fuzuli districts, the ministry said.

The number of mine victims since the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war has reached 340, added the ministry.

On December 7, at about 10:00 (GMT +4), in the village of Horadiz, Fuzuli district, Zamin Hasanli, born in 1994, was injured as a result of a mine explosion of a tractor while carrying out economic work.

On the same day, in the Shusha district, as a result of a mine explosion while laying a power line, Rahim Habibov, born in 1987, was seriously injured. His right leg was amputated below the knee.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107555425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search