Azerbaijani MFA Talks Growth In Mine Victims Following 2020 Second Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Armenia-planted
mines continue to pose a threat to human lives in Azerbaijan, the
country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
Today, two more Azerbaijani civilians were severely injured as a
result of landmine explosion in the Shusha and Fuzuli districts,
the ministry said.
The number of mine victims since the end of the 2020 second
Karabakh war has reached 340, added the ministry.
On December 7, at about 10:00 (GMT +4), in the village of
Horadiz, Fuzuli district, Zamin Hasanli, born in 1994, was injured
as a result of a mine explosion of a tractor while carrying out
economic work.
On the same day, in the Shusha district, as a result of a mine
explosion while laying a power line, Rahim Habibov, born in 1987,
was seriously injured. His right leg was amputated below the
knee.
