Azerbaijan, Türkiye Embark On New Phase Of ICT Collaboration

of the event titled "Introduction to the Turkish Technology Market"
was held in Baku by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency
(IRIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and
Representatives from 19 top Turkish ICT businesses attended the
event, which was organized in partnership with important industry
players such as the Turkish ICT Cluster (HTK), the Turkish Software
Industrialists Association (YASAD), and the Turkish Service
Exporters Association (HIB).
Cahit Bagci, the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, attended the
event and extended his gratitude to the Turkish firms that
organized it for offering such an opportunity in Azerbaijan.
The ambassador emphasized that this event marked the start of a
new fundamental chapter in Azerbaijan and Türkiye's business
cooperation in the field of ICT, noting that the event would
contribute to collaboration between Turkish and Azerbaijani
companies, providing significant benefits to both countries' ICT
sectors.
Guest companies showcased the strengths and experiences of
Türkiye's ICT sector to the audience, consisting of representatives
from local structures and companies.
At the opening ceremony, IRIA Chairwoman Inara Valiyeva welcomed
the Turkish guests and underscored the importance of the event in
the development of a new stage in bilateral relations between the
two countries. It was noted that the platform is a unique
opportunity for Turkish companies to present their capabilities and
establish contacts and collaboration with their Azerbaijani
counterparts.
Then, YASAD Chairwoman Gonul Kamali, HIB Chairman Ilhan Bagoren,
and HTK Chairman Ilyas Karaduman expressed confidence that
Azerbaijan is a favorable environment for business.
The significant advantages and incentives provided within the
relocation and residency program of the technopark were highly
appreciated.
At the same time, the strategic importance of Azerbaijan as a
business hub in Eurasia was emphasized.
The event also featured bilateral business meetings between
Turkish companies and leading technology companies in Azerbaijan,
involving specific discussions on potential partnerships and
collaboration.
Back in October this year, during a working visit of the IRIA
leadership to Türkiye, preliminary meetings were held with more
than 75 Turkish companies to share experiences in digital
development, conduct a comprehensive assessment of collaboration
opportunities at international events, and get acquainted with the
Turkish market.
