Unblocking Border: Ukraine, Poland's Trade Unions Agree To Start Dialogue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers of Poland (ZPP) and the Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FRU) agreed on the creation of a dialogue platform to reach a compromise on ending the blockade of border checkpoints.

This was reported by the FRU press service on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Representatives of the largest associations of employers in Poland and Ukraine are forming a negotiation platform aimed at speeding up and optimizing the dialogue and developing mutually agreed solutions. These decisions will help the governments of both countries to reach a mutually beneficial compromise and have the checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border unblocked," the report reads.

Another group of Leopard tanks brought tofor repair from Ukraine

The first meeting between Polish and Ukrainian entrepreneurs behind closed doors is scheduled for Friday, December 8.

Based on the outcome of the discussions, the ZPP and the FRU expect to soon present a developed list of possible compromise solutions for the border to be unblocked.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 6, Polish freight carriers launched a rally, preventing Ukrainian trucks from crossing out of Poland at three main checkpoints: Korczowa - Krakivets, Grebenne - Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk - Yahodyn. Among the main demands is for the EU to reinstate permits for Ukrainian carriers, suspended by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permits to be re-imposed from January 1.