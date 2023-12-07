Ukrainian Journalist Abducted By Russia Receives International Award

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, who has been in Russian captivity since spring 2022 received the award conferred by the Platform of European Memory and Conscience.

This was reported by the journalist's colleague Tetiana Poliakovska, who gave a comment to Ukrinform.

"For a year and a half, Dima and I have been separated by hundreds of kilometers. He is not only a Ukrainian journalist and a wonderful colleague, but also Russia's civilian hostage. Among tens of thousands of people, he was captured only because he is Ukrainian. Russia has been holding Dmytro for over a year and a half, violating norms of international humanitarian law, failing to provide information about his detention site or health condition, even to his elderly parents. I believe that Dmytro will be released, but I really want it to happen as soon as possible," Poliakovska said.

She noted that the PEMC award will be personally handed over to the Ukrainian journalist's family. Poliakovska emphasized that stories about Ukrainian civilian hostages should be heard more often and sound louder on the international stage.

"We appeal to all international organizations, rights defenders, and humanitarian missions to do everything possible and impossible to free the civilian hostages, citizens of Ukraine, and to do everything possible and impossible to free Dmytro Khyliuk," she added.

The award ceremony took place in Warsaw as part of the annual meeting of Platform members.

Dmytro Khyliuk was nominated for the award by Ukrainian institutions that are members of the Platform: the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, the Center for Studies of the Liberation Movement, the Institute of National Remembrance, and the Branch State Archive of the INR.

As reported, Russian invaders kidnapped Dmytro Khyliuk on March 3, 2022, in his native village of Kozarovychi, Kyiv region.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that he is personally monitoring the issue of the release of UNIAN news agency journalist Dmytro Khyliuk from Russian captivity.