Malaysia, Azerbaijan Discuss Armenian Agression

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP
Aziz Alakbarli received Fadil Yusni, Director of the Malaysian
Nihongo Academy of the Asia Society, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Alakbarli gave detailed information to the
guest about the impunity of Armenia, which deported Western
Azerbaijanis from their ancestral homeland four times in the last
century, opened the way for territorial claims against Azerbaijan
and 30 years of occupation. After Azerbaijan liberated its land
from invasion and restored justice, conditions for peace were
created in the region, and today Azerbaijanis look forward to a
peaceful, safe and dignified return to their homes.
The Malaysian guest stated that the injustice done to
Azerbaijanis is unacceptable and he is ready to work closely with
the public to bring the right voice of Azerbaijanis in this
direction on behalf of the institution he represents.
It should be noted that Fadhil Yusni, director of the
Nihong-Asian Academy of Malaysia, is one of the participants of the
international conference "Ensuring safe and dignified return of
Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia: global context and just
solution" organized by the community in Baku in December.
