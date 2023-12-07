Malaysia, Azerbaijan Discuss Armenian Agression

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli received Fadil Yusni, Director of the Malaysian Nihongo Academy of the Asia Society, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Alakbarli gave detailed information to the guest about the impunity of Armenia, which deported Western Azerbaijanis from their ancestral homeland four times in the last century, opened the way for territorial claims against Azerbaijan and 30 years of occupation. After Azerbaijan liberated its land from invasion and restored justice, conditions for peace were created in the region, and today Azerbaijanis look forward to a peaceful, safe and dignified return to their homes.

The Malaysian guest stated that the injustice done to Azerbaijanis is unacceptable and he is ready to work closely with the public to bring the right voice of Azerbaijanis in this direction on behalf of the institution he represents.

It should be noted that Fadhil Yusni, director of the Nihong-Asian Academy of Malaysia, is one of the participants of the international conference "Ensuring safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia: global context and just solution" organized by the community in Baku in December.