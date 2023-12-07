Fifth Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission Took Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The fifth session of the joint intergovernmental commission on
economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova was held in
Chisinau, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani
Agriculture Ministry.
According to the information, before the meeting, a bilateral
meeting was held between the delegation headed by the co-chairman
of the commission from Azerbaijan, Minister Majnun Mammadov, and
the delegation headed by the co-chairman of the commission from
Moldova, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of
this country Andrei Spinu.
The sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, energy,
transport, agriculture, transfer of technologies, increase of trade
turnover, promotion of mutual investments, use of advantages
created by the Middle Corridor in exporting products to third
countries.
Then the meeting began.
Welcoming the guests, Spinu said that, after the last meeting
held in Baku, the two countries took concrete steps to assess
economic, as well as energy, transport, logistic opportunities, and
other cooperation fields.
Spinu said that Moldova is interested in cooperating with
Azerbaijan in such fields as technology transfer, joint scientific
research, training of specialists, and export of products, and
today's meeting may ensure the emergence of new economic
cooperation directions of mutual interest between the two
countries. Spinu stressed that there is a great potential and
necessity to develop bilateral cooperation relations in such fields
as agriculture, education, social protection, and digitalization of
services.
Majnun Mammadov said that there is a great potential for further
expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, and
the discussions to be held in Chisinau will stimulate the further
development of this cooperation. Saying that Azerbaijan and Moldova
are strategic partners, the co-chairman stressed that this
partnership is developing in the spirit of mutual respect and
friendship.
Referring to the need to develop economic relations along with
political ones, Mammadov stressed the importance of taking steps
aimed at further diversifying the trade relations and increasing
the trade turnover, taking into account the economic potential.
According to him, mutual participation in business forums and
international exhibitions can further strengthen cooperation
between business circles of the two countries.
Noting that Azerbaijan has become one of the reliable transport
and logistics centers in the Eurasian region, Mammadov urged
Moldova to evaluate these opportunities in exporting products.
Later, the participants in the meeting discussed the state of
implementation of the decisions taken at the 4th meeting of the
commission held on 10 October last year, noting that important
works have been done in this direction.
At the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between
the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan and the
Investment Agency of Moldova. The document envisages the expansion
of cooperation in the direction of attracting foreign investments
in non-oil sectors and stimulating the export of non-oil
products.
Later, a protocol on the results of the 5th meeting of the Joint
Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Moldova was approved. The document envisages further
development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in
the spheres of support for small and medium-sized enterprises,
agriculture, food security, energy, transport, scientific,
technical and humanitarian, social, healthcare, ecology, and
tourism.
The final protocol also reflected the intention to further
improve the legal and regulatory framework of bilateral relations
between the two countries.
The sides agreed to hold the sixth meeting of the joint
intergovernmental commission on Azerbaijani-Moldovan economic
cooperation next year in Baku.
