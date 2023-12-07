Egypt, Partners Working Greatly To Reinstate Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt is making great efforts with partners to reinstate truce in Gaza, an Egyptian official said Thursday, reaffirming that his country did not close the border with Gaza.

In a statement, Chairman of Egypt's State Information Service Diaa Rashwan renewed deep regret for breaking the week-long humanitarian truce in the Strip.

Egypt opened the Rafah crossing permanently, but the Israeli occupation keeps on putting obstacles against evacuating the wounded, as well as the entry of aid, Rashwan explained.

So far, 3,313 trucks of food and relief supplies, fuel and household gas have entered the Strip, and 682 injured people have been received. Some 11,067 Egyptians and foreign nationals were evacuated from the Strip as well, highlighted Rashwan.

Rashwan reiterated condemning the collective punishment used by Israeli occupation against Palestinians, absolute rejection of bombing and killing thousands of civilians in the strip, most of which are women and children, as well as refusing the forced displacement of Palestinians in the Strip towards Sinai.

He also noted the occupation's escalation in the West Bank, renewing the call on international community to abandon double standards and move quickly and decisively to stop the aggression on Gaza and hold the occupation accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people. (end)

