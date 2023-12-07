Icubeswire Strengthens Its Leadership Team With The Elevation Of Erick Maalouli As Business Director For Dubai & Saudi Arabia Markets

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, UAE: iCubesWire, a leading global Ad Tech platform, has announced the elevation of Erick Maalouli to lead its business development and strategic planning operations in the Dubai and Saudi Arabia markets. This move is aligned with iCubesWire's strategic expansion plans and its commitment to asserting its dominance in the region.

Erick Maalouli takes the lead in one of the most fast-paced industries as the Business Director for iCubesWire in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. With a career spanning over 15 years in media and sales management, Erick has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. His tenure at organizations like Choueiri Group and Bayut & Dubizzle is marked by transformative leadership and strategic prowess in marketing, client servicing, and team management.

Commenting on Erick's role, Sanjeeda Khan, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, MENA region, iCubesWire, states,“Erick's elevation is followed by our focus on creating strategic and innovative leadership. Erick's deep expertise and strategic approach to the Ad Tech industry make him the ideal choice to drive our growth initiatives in these key markets. His leadership is critical as we continue strengthening our market share and delivering cutting-edge solutions.”

Erick's appointment at iCubesWire speaks of his exceptional ability to create strong client relationships, spearhead effective sales operations, and consistently achieve customer retention success. Under his leadership, iCubesWire has seen a substantial expansion in the MENA region, onboarding renowned clients across diverse sectors and strengthening its position as a leader in ad tech solutions.

Erick Maalouli, the appointed Business Director, expressed his strategic outlook,“I am delighted to take on this challenge. With an emphasis on leveraging our advanced Ad Tech platform, creative content studio capabilities, and expansive influencer network, we are poised to enhance our offerings and deliver superior value to our clientele in the region. Our goal is to strengthen iCubesWire's leadership in the marketplace and drive impactful ad tech solutions.”

iCubesWire is known for its comprehensive ad tech solutions, including a content production studio and influencer marketing expertise. With a global presence that includes six international offices, a team of over 350 digital experts, and partnerships with over 500 esteemed brands, iCubesWire is eyeing unprecedented growth under the leadership of Erick Maalouli.