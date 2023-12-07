DP World ILT20 Season 2: Vibrant Weekend Fan Events In Dubai And Sharjah Attract Thousands Ahead Of UAE's Most Awaited T20 League

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Season 2 of the DP World International League T20 promises to be a blockbuster with action-packed matches featuring stars from the recently-held ICC Men's ODI World Cup. Other than the on-field entertainment, there is a lot to look forward to for the fans as the tournament will also include weekend fan carnivals at the three tournament venues where spectators can enjoy fun-filled activities with their friends and families.

In the lead-up to the tournament, the tone for Season 2 is being set across the UAE. A vibrant and colourful atmosphere engulfed the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village at Dubai's famous Kite Beach which houses the special DP World ILT20 space that attracted cricket enthusiasts as well as the carnival visitors from around the world. The majestic tournament trophy made a special appearance as fans and visitors got the opportunity of taking pictures and videos up close.

Similarly, Sharjah residents and visitors had a richly entertaining long weekend that coincided with the UAE National Day celebrations at the Majaz Park. The DP World ILT20 CEO David White also visited the Majaz Park and interacted with the fans and visitors. A cricket pitch provided a fun opportunity to the visitors of batting and bowling amid cheers of enthusiastic crowds.

In the lead-up to the tournament, the fanfare will continue with similar events in both Dubai and Sharjah as well as Abu Dhabi – the three tournament venues.

The Gulf region's biggest T20 extravaganza will begin on Friday, 19 January with defending champions Gulf Giants taking on hosts Sharjah Warriors in the opening tie.

Adding to the glitz and glamour of the event, the organisers will host an array of events on the side-lines that includes dance-offs, meet-and-greet with your favourite stars and even a cricket contest on the main pitch at the iconic stadiums.

Taking the fanfare up a notch, in a first-of-its-kind opportunity for budding cricketers between the age group of 7-11 years old, the organisers will host small cricketing contests on the pitch ahead of the day's match proceedings – giving young and aspiring cricketers an experience of a lifetime.

Season 2 will feature Australia's World Cup hero David Warner, Andre Russell, David Willey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Woakes and Maheesh Theekshana. More than 100 international and 24 UAE players will feature in the tournament.