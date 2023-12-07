A New Era For Monero: RINO Launches B2B Self-Custody And API Solution

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) RINO – A multi-signature based enterprise wallet, free for first year of use.

New York, USA, 7th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , RINO is the only enterprise wallet for Monero that has multi-signature security. Designed for teams and organizations, RINO provides features such as spending limits and four-eye approvals.

Monero is the number one privacy-focused cryptocurrency in the world. While Bitcoin and Ethereum reveal every transaction to the world, Monero's unique cryptography provides the privacy that traditional pre-crypto finance takes for granted. Businesses do not, in general, want their entire financial activity made public in real time.

Trading desks, Funds, Exchanges, and indeed any organization that handles or wants to handle Monero can benefit from RINO's highly secure workflows. Using RINO, organizations can control spending and viewing responsibilities throughout their organization – instituting multilayer sign-offs, viewing privileges, spending limits, and more. And RINO is offering all of this for free for the first year of usage.

BinaryFate, a Monero core-team member and early RINO investor, expressed enthusiasm, stating,“The RINO API release is one more step in making Monero an equal player on the global crypto stage. Bitcoin and Ethereum have Fireblocks, Bitgo, and Copper. Now Monero has RINO.”

RINO's features can all be accessed through either the web interface or the newly released API. With the unveiling of RINO's API for the Monero enterprise wallet, businesses can now seamlessly integrate RINO's features into their own systems.

RINO's API features:



Automated workflows

Automated transaction creation, with or without human approval

Multi-user access with roles

Well-documented, RESTful API, with a live playground for testing Credentials and private keys remain locally on premises

RINO sign-up is instant, without the hassle of sales negotiations or subscription models. The API is accessible through an SDK, available as a Docker image on DockerHub, allowing for a hassle-free setup. RINO remains free for the first year of use, enabling businesses to try out RINO's benefits without any risk or up-front cost.

For more information, visit or contact ...

RINO is a cutting-edge financial technology company specializing in cryptocurrency wallet solutions. Launched as a result of the collaboration of three Monero industry stalwarts, RINO aims to address the gap in professional tools for enterprises holding Monero. Their primary product, the RINO wallet, is designed for businesses and organizations, offering self-custody with enhanced security features. RINO stands out with its professional features like 2FA authentication, multisignature technology, and the ability to manage access and spending limits within organizations. It's an always-on, always-synced self-custody wallet accessible from any device.