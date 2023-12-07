Navy Detains 21 Indian Fishermen In Sri Lankan Waters

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 21 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, at two separate locations.

The Navy said the arrests were made off Mannar and off Kovilan, Kankasanthurei.

The North Central Naval Command and Northern Naval Command deployed their Fast Attack Craft and Inshore Patrol Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian trawlers engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters on the evening of 06th December.

The North Central Naval Command detained 01 Indian trawler that continued to remain in Sri Lankan water off Mannar, with 08 Indian fishers aboard. The Northern Naval Command apprehended trawlers with 13 Indian fishermen who were poaching off Kovilan, Kankasanthurei, the Navy said in a statement said.

The Indian fishermen and the trawlers were brought to the Talaimannar Pier and Kankasanthurai harbour.

In 2023 the Sri Lanka Navy has seized 31 Indian trawlers and arrested 195 Indian fishermen so far. (Colombo Gazette)