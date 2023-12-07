Alen Simonyan:“Armenia Responded To Azerbaijan's Proposal Regarding A Peace Agreement”

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan emphasized
that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan could be signed within a few
days, Azernews reports with reference
Sputnik-Armenia.
“This peace agreement can be signed in 5 or 10 days. We have
sent our proposals, this is already the 6th exchange. If Azerbaijan
does not change anything, if it does not come up with new
proposals, a peace agreement could be signed in a few days.”
Recall that, on November 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry
reacted to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and
said that Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with
Baku.
The statement noted that the Armenian side reaffirms its
political will to make efforts to normalise relations with
Azerbaijan as well as to establish peace and stability in the South
Caucasus.
It should be noted that official Baku said that Azerbaijan is
ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis to
conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.
