Azerbaijan & Moldova Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

A memorandum was signed at the 5th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on Azerbaijani-Moldovan economic cooperation in Chisinau, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.

The document was signed between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan and the Investment Agency of Moldova.

The memorandum envisages the expansion of mutual cooperation in the direction of attracting foreign investment in non-oil sectors and stimulating exports of non-oil products.