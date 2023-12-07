               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan & Moldova Sign Mou


12/7/2023 8:14:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

A memorandum was signed at the 5th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on Azerbaijani-Moldovan economic cooperation in Chisinau, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.

The document was signed between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan and the Investment Agency of Moldova.

The memorandum envisages the expansion of mutual cooperation in the direction of attracting foreign investment in non-oil sectors and stimulating exports of non-oil products.

MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107553978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search