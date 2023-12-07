Azerbaijan & Moldova Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
A memorandum was signed at the 5th meeting of the joint
intergovernmental commission on Azerbaijani-Moldovan economic
cooperation in Chisinau, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.
The document was signed between the Export and Investment
Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan and the Investment Agency of
Moldova.
The memorandum envisages the expansion of mutual cooperation in
the direction of attracting foreign investment in non-oil sectors
and stimulating exports of non-oil products.
