Another Group Of Leopard Tanks Brought To Poland For Repair From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another batch of Leopard tanks from Ukraine has been brought to the repair hub at the Polish defense company Bumar-Łabędy in Gliwice (southern Poland) for repair.

This was reported on the social network X by the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), to which Bumar-Łabędy belongs, Ukrinform reported.

"Another batch of Leopard tanks from Ukraine has been delivered to the repair hub in Bumar. Now the company's employees will assess their technical condition and begin repair work," PGZ said.

It is known that this is not the first group of tanks to be brought to Poland for repair. In particular, in early October, the first group of Leopard 2 tanks was repaired and sent to Ukraine.

As reported, a hub for the repair of Leopard tanks was launched in Poland on July 23.

Poland initiated the creation of the so-called tank coalition to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. Within the framework of this coalition, Poland handed over 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and in total, Ukraine has received more than 60 tanks of this type from international partners.

Warsaw also handed over more than 250 T-72 and PT-91 tanks to Kyiv.