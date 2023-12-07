850 Medical Facilities Damaged By Russians Fully Or Partially Restored In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In more than a year and a half of war in Ukraine, almost 850 medical facilities damaged by Russian troops have been fully and partially restored.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the Ministry of Health.

" During more than 22 months of war, 847 medical facilities have been fully and partially restored in different regions of Ukraine: 441 facilities have been fully restored and another 406 have been partially restored. Most of them are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson regions," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that it will continue to work with partners to restore Ukraine's medical infrastructure to allow doctors to work fully and provide the necessary medical services to patients.



Also, according to the Ministry, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the enemy has damaged 1,474 medical facilities and destroyed another 195 facilities completely (beyond repair). The medical infrastructure of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions suffered the greatest losses.

Buildings of twofacilities damaged in Russian shelling of Kherson

The enemy damaged 103 ambulances and destroyed another 253 vehicles. 125 ambulances were seized by the invaders.



As reported, a maternity hospital that was damaged by Russian missile fragments has been restored in the Chernihiv region.