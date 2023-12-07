Four Injured As Invaders Shell Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has shelled the village of Tiahynka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, wounding four people.

Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At noon, the Russian army attacked Tiahynka. Four people were injured," the post said.

A 67-year-old local was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.

The condition of the others wounded is moderate. They are a 63-year-old woman and two men aged 53 and 37.

Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the Beryslav district military administration, added that Russian forces had shelled the village with a multiple rocket launcher and struck a residential area.

He confirmed that four people had been injured, including three men and a woman. The injured were hospitalized.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said that a pre-trial investigation had been launched in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, the Russian army shelled the Tiahynka community of the Beryslav district with rocket artillery on December 7 at around 11:30.