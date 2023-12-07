Zelensky Dismisses Venislavskyi As President's Representative In Verkhovna Rada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Fedir Venislavskyi as his representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

The decree to that effect, No. 812/2023 of December 7, has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"To relieve Fedir Volodymyrovych Venislavskyi from the duties of the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the document said.

Venislavskyi was appointed the Ukrainian president's representative in the parliament in September 2022.