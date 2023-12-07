Russians Announce 'Evacuation' Of Population From Occupied Nova Kakhovka - Khlan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians have announced the 'evacuation' of the population from Nova Kakhovka to the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhiy Khlan, Ukrinform reported.

"The Russians announced the 'evacuation' of the population from the occupied Nova Kakhovka," he said in a statement.

As noted, those who want to be taken to a 'safe territory' must register and gather near the hospital on December 13.

It is unknown where and under what conditions they will be taken. Khlan reminded that after the previous evacuations, people ended up in the most depressed areas of Russia in shock.

As reported, in the 20-kilometer zone from Dnipro in the TOT of the Kherson region, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating - there is no electricity, heating, or access to medical care.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are trying to create a picture of 'normal life' through PR, not actions. They are not going to develop the occupied territories.

In the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

