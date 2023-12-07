Lithuania Calls On U.S. Congress To Approve Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Minister for National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas have expressed hope that the U.S. Congress will approve an aid package for Ukraine as soon as possible.

Ukrinform reports.

According to Simonyte, the delay in U.S. aid is an unpleasant circumstance for Ukraine.

"This is a problem, because, on the one hand, at the level of rhetoric, there is no doubt about the distribution of support: both in the Senate and in general in the House of Representatives, in Congress there is a majority of representatives who support Ukraine. [...] However, it is very unfortunate that this issue - and not only the Ukrainian one, but also the Israeli one and the support package in general - has become a hostage of domestic policies," Simonyte told reporters.

She said she had no doubt the aid package would be approved if were put on the agenda.

"But it's just not on the agenda. It's a very unpleasant circumstance, but I still think that this circumstance is not a decision, it's just a circumstance - and that this decision will come to the voters sooner or later, and then the vote, I hope, will be positive," she said.

Anusauskas, in turn, said that he had discussed this issue with Republican senators during his visit to the United States and heard assurances that the issue of support for Ukraine would be resolved by mid-December.

According to him, since Russia's war in Ukraine continues, the question of support has arisen and will continue to arise in all countries.

"Yes, there are many internal problems, but the Ukrainian issue, the war in Ukraine and Russia's actions are destroying the international order, and if it collapses, all this will cost ten times more than it is now," the minister said.

He added that "it would be difficult for Ukraine" without U.S. support, but noted that he had no doubt that the support would be restored.

Earlier reports said that the Republican minority in the U.S. Senate had blocked a procedural vote on a draft law with additional funding, which includes, among other things, aid to Ukraine and Israel, explaining that the document did not include provisions on border policy changes.

