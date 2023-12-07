Azerbaijan Briefs International Forumers About Demining Activities In Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. Participants of the International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations inspected the demined area in Bash Gervend village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

During the visit, which was attended by 15 specialists from other countries as well as representatives from local NGOs, forum attendees were given information on demining.

Azerbaijan's first female demining squad informed them about demining training using rats and dogs.

Participants in the International Forum on "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals," hosted by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, have arrived in Aghdam.

The forum participants first of all visited the Alley of Martyrs of Aghdam.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the martyrs. The guests were given information about the Alley of Martyrs of Aghdam. It was noted that Azerbaijani military and civilians killed in the Khojaly genocide and during the first Karabakh war were buried here.

