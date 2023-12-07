Azerbaijan Briefs International Forumers About Demining Activities In Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. Participants of
the International Forum "A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life
to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" organized by Azerbaijan's
State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations inspected
the demined area in Bash Gervend village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam
district, Trend 's
Karabakh bureau reports.
During the visit, which was attended by 15 specialists from
other countries as well as representatives from local NGOs, forum
attendees were given information on demining.
Azerbaijan's first female demining squad informed them about
demining training using rats and dogs.
The forum participants first of all visited the Alley of Martyrs
of Aghdam.
A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the
martyrs. The guests were given information about the Alley of
Martyrs of Aghdam. It was noted that Azerbaijani military and
civilians killed in the Khojaly genocide and during the first
Karabakh war were buried here.
