Amendments Made To Charter Of Azerbaijan's Land Transport Agency - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Charter of the
Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.
According to the decree, the figure "5,642,390" in paragraph 5.1
of the "Statute of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan" was
replaced by "245,157,852.36".
