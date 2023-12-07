Tourism Flow To Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Tourism flow to
Azerbaijan has increased significantly, said Director of Research
and Development Department of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Nijat
Abbasli during the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit, Trend reports.
A total of 169,461 foreigners visited Azerbaijan in November
2023, 25 percent more than the figure for the same period last year
(135,370).
"A total amount of 1,893,679 tourists visited Azerbaijan from
January through November 2023, compared to 1,458,786 tourists in
the same period last year. The growth is thus 30 percent," he
emphasized.
Azerbaijan was visited by 1,602,600 foreign citizens in 2022,
which is more than two times higher than the figure for 2021
(790,062).
