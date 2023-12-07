Turkish Army General Visits Military Institute Named After Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Second Chief
of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General
Irfan Ozsertand and the delegation headed by him have visited the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports, referring
to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
The delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the
15th high-level meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military dialog
being held in Baku.
The guests first visited the monument to national leader Heydar
Aliyev built in front of the headquarters of the institute, as well
as the memorial complex in honor of the Institute's pupils fallen
in the second Karabakh war.
Army General Irfan Ozsertand left a memorable entry in the Book
of Honorary Guests of the Military Institute.
At the meeting with the Turkish delegation, the rector of the
National Defense University, professor, Lieutenant General Heydar
Piriyev greeted the guests and expressed pleasure to see them in
Azerbaijan.
The sides discussed current activities and prospects of
bilateral cooperation in the military-educational field. The guests
were familiarized with the conditions created at the Military
Institute to organize quality education. The Turkish delegation was
thoroughly informed about the activities of the institute.
In conclusion, a photo was taken in remembrance of the
visit.
