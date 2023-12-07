               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Discloses Top Domestic Tourist Destinations


12/7/2023 8:11:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The top five Azerbaijani regions for nature-lover tourists are Goygol, Guba, Lankaran, Lerik and Gusar, Director of Research and Development Department of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Nijat Abbasli said during the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit, Trend reports.

“The five destinations for tourists in the“Special Interest” category (adventure, urban experience, entertainment) include Gakh, Ismayilli, Lerik, Gabala and Gusar. Meanwhile, tourists who prefer cultural heritage and history choose Shaki, Shamakhi, Gakh, Gabala and Ismayilli," he pointed out.

Azerbaijan was visited by over 1.6 million foreign citizens in 2022, which is more than two times higher than the figure for 2021 (790,062).

