Azerbaijan Discloses Top Domestic Tourist Destinations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The top five
Azerbaijani regions for nature-lover tourists are Goygol, Guba,
Lankaran, Lerik and Gusar, Director of Research and Development
Department of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Nijat Abbasli said
during the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit, Trend reports.
“The five destinations for tourists in the“Special Interest”
category (adventure, urban experience, entertainment) include Gakh,
Ismayilli, Lerik, Gabala and Gusar. Meanwhile, tourists who prefer
cultural heritage and history choose Shaki, Shamakhi, Gakh, Gabala
and Ismayilli," he pointed out.
Azerbaijan was visited by over 1.6 million foreign citizens in
2022, which is more than two times higher than the figure for 2021
(790,062).
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107553959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.