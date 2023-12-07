WHERE TO WATCH THE OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD DRONE SHOWS AND SPECTACULAR DUBAI LIGHTS THIS DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 December 2023: Get ready for a month-long visual spectacular as Dubai transforms into a canvas of vibrant lights, with the third edition of Dubai Lights, featuring spellbinding drone shows and light art installations set to illuminate the city’s skyline during the 38 days of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).



The 29th edition of DSF, the world’s favourite retail festival, kicks off on 8 December and is set to captivate audiences right through until 14 January, with a vast variety of events, concerts, retail deals, pop-up markets, family-friendly experiences and chances to win day in and day out of the excitement packed festival.

DRAMATIC DRONE SHOWS

Prepare for an unparalleled magical experience as Dubai Shopping Festival unveils the sensational free-entry Dubai Lights DSF Drone Show presented by Emarat Petroleum. From 8 December to 14 January, witness a nightly awe-inspiring synchronised story telling displays that paints the sky with cutting-edge drone technology taking place at The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters at 8pm, and then at 10pm.

This year’s show features not one, but two all-new displays each night, showcasing the breathtaking capabilities of drone technology. Marvel as 800 drones take flight, creating a symphony of colors and shapes, to form stories that will leave viewers in awe and with memories that will last forever.

But the magic doesn’t end there. In a unique collaboration with renowned animator Mohammed Saeed Harib, the show seamlessly weaves Emirati culture into its narrative. The first theme blends the enchantment of fairytales with the vibrancy of local traditions, revolving around the significance of the pearl, in Dubai - embodying wealth, prosperity, and the allure of the city often referred to as the ‘Pearl of the World.’ The story weaves through the landscape and brings out cultural nuances, as the Pearl symbolises the dreams, perseverance, and ambition of the city.

In the second theme, propelling viewers into the future of Dubai through the enthralling tale of an Emirati space explorer’s journey, the show exemplifies the city’s aspirations, commitment to innovation, and its position as a global hub of progress. The crowd will witness how the explorer traverses through a futuristic Dubai filled with sustainable spaces, towering skyscrapers and modern advancement, displaying its vision and desire to push the boundaries beyond the norm with innovative developments.

CITYWIDE LIGHT SHOWS

From 8 December to 14 January, Dubai Lights will make a comeback, dazzling the city across numerous exciting different destinations, with unique works that represent creativity and artistic expression. This year, a new feature is the delightful inflatable duo The Anooki, who will be lighting up Hatta, Etisalat MOTB, d3, as well as Al Seef for the first time in Dubai, transforming both the creative hub and the historical sight into a playground of lights. The duo created by French designers Moetu Batlle and David Passegand play the role of being messengers for the environment, bringing awareness about climate change as they charm visitors with their glow.

For the next installation, look for the Modesh and Dana at City Centre Mirdif, where Dubai's own Modesh and Dana’s giant inflatables will illuminate the mall, sharing their spirit of fun and discovery with all who would stop by this iconic shopping spot.

Experience the beauty of the world’s largest tropical rainforest with Amazon Wonder at West Beach, as it comes alive with life-sized installations of Amazonian parrots and jaw-dropping foliage and fauna.

What's more, Dubai Neon features 40 light-festooned Abras, transforming the creek into a beautiful work of colour. Stop by the Al Seef neighborhood and the well-known Old Gold Souk to see it come alive with a neon dream of inspirational writings, radiating a vibrant glow throughout the cobblestone streets and creating and perfectly instagrammable spots.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai's perfect winter weather.





