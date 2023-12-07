Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort Drives Excellence in Golf through Renewed Partnership with Ayoub Lguirati

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) El Jadida, Morocco, 7 December 2023: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort announces the resumption of its strategic partnership with Ayoub Lguirati, distinguished as the 2023 Arab Professional Golf Champion. This collaboration reaffirms Mazagan's commitment to championing excellence in golf and nurturing the careers of exceptional athletes.



Ayoub Lguirati's journey in golf has been marked by remarkable achievements, showcasing his dedication and outstanding skills. As the first Arab Golfer to complete full seasons on both European and Asian circuits, Lguirati has consistently pushed the boundaries of success. His victories, including the prestigious title of Morocco's Professional Champion and a historic score of -21 at the Tony Jackline Omnium, underscore his prowess and contribution to the global golfing landscape.



Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, a beacon of luxury and sporting elegance, is thrilled to play a pivotal role in Ayoub Lguirati's ongoing success story. Through this renewed partnership, Mazagan reaffirms its dedication to fostering a culture of excellence in sports, particularly golf, which has become increasingly popular in Morocco.



Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, expressed the resort's pride in accompanying Ayoub Lguirati on his remarkable journey. “We are honored to resume our partnership with Ayoub, an athlete of extraordinary talent and commitment. Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort is not just a destination; it is a hub for nurturing sporting prowess. Our modern facilities are thoughtfully crafted to enhance training sessions, offering an environment where athletes, including Ayoub, can effectively develop their skills in their chosen disciplines.”



Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort's association with Ayoub Lguirati extends beyond a mere sponsorship; it signifies a shared commitment to the values of perseverance, dedication, and sporting excellence. As a key player in the golfing arena, Mazagan is dedicated to providing an environment where athletes can hone their skills, pursue their passions, and achieve remarkable milestones.



The resort remains steadfast in its support for Ayoub Lguirati, looking forward to witnessing the continued success and milestones that will undoubtedly define the future of Moroccan golf on the international stage.





