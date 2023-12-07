Abu Dhabi Sports Council Partners with Miral to Champion Active Lifestyles through Immersive Experiences

(MENAFN- IPN) With a visionary stride towards bridging health and leisure, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) joins hands with Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, in the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This symbolic agreement signifies a shared ambition: to synergise sports, health, and immersive leisure, ensuring that every experience not only entertains but also enriches wellbeing.



To promote wellbeing and healthy lifestyle within the community, His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of ADSC, and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, climbed the tallest wall in CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to signify the start of this partnership, which is rooted in the principles of the UAE Sports Strategy and resonates with the aspirations of the happiness survey.



His Excellency Aref Al Awani expressed, “With Miral on board, the Abu Dhabi 360 programme will embark on new avenues. As we navigate the intersections of sport, health, and leisure, we envisage creating experiences that resonate with every member of our community. We're charting a course where every interaction, from adrenaline-packed theme parks to serene hospitality settings, underscores a commitment to health, wellbeing, and boundless enjoyment.”



Echoing His Excellency’s sentiments, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi further stated, "Our long-standing partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council has been instrumental in establishing Yas Island as a global sports destination. Through this partnership, we are committed to instilling and encouraging health and wellbeing throughout the community on Yas Island as part of our CSR programme and are excited to be contributing to the development of an active and healthy Abu Dhabi.”



At the heart of this MoU is the commitment to permeate Yas Island’s experiences with the principles of the Abu Dhabi 360 programme, aiming to establish wellbeing as an integral aspect of leisure and entertainment in the capital.



To discover more about the Abu Dhabi 360 programme or to access the app, please visit myabudhabi360.ae/en.



For further insights on Abu Dhabi 360 and media engagements, reach out to the Abu Dhabi 360 Press Office: ....





MENAFN07122023005103015503ID1107553955