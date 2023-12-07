Winston India Expands Men’s Category with Nut Groomer 2.O

(MENAFN- Prtainment) Winston India upgrades the men’s grooming category with the launch of Winston Nut Groomer 2.0. This new, cutting-edge product sets a new standard in men’s grooming innovation. This new product is more advanced than the brand’s previous launch Winston India Nut Groomer.



This new innovative product introduces a groundbreaking light function which will give you clear vision and impeccable results while you groom yourself. This sophisticated grooming companion boasts a digital display, a powerful 7000 RPM motor, and Ceramic Stainless Steel Blades that guarantee a seamless trimming experience. The IPX7 water-resistant design ensures durability and convenience. That’s not all, the device comes with a unique 3-second travel lock to safeguard you against accidental activation. A long press of the power button locks the device, giving you peace of mind while you are traveling.



Himanshu Adlakha, Co-founder of Winston India shares his excitement by saying, “We are extremely proud to present Winston India Nut Groomer 2.0, it is a commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. This tool is not just a device but a grooming experience which is specifically made to match with a modern man’s lifestyle. We believe in simplicity and efficiency and this product embodies these values and provides smooth grooming solutions for every need. You can avail this product from our official website and upgrade your day-to-day routine.”



Now say goodbye to nicks, cuts and irritation with Winston India Nut Groomer 2.O and equip yourself with advanced skin protection technology. The inclusion of 4 comb attachments further enhances customization and provides a smooth grooming solution for everyone.



Apart from this, Winston India will end its financial year with an amazing turnover of 15 crores and also plans to establish its brand identity in the men’s grooming market by selecting a brand ambassador. The brand continues to expand its products, and its quality and innovation will define the brand for years.





