Responsible Resourcing Awards: Recognising Junior Miners' Sustainability Initiatives And Excellence

( ) understands how important ESG is to the mining industry, two years ago we introduced the Junior ESG Awards to recognise and honour junior mining companies that are striving to achieve positive impacts related to their companies' sustainable development. This initiative provides a platform for juniors to share their initiatives in order to be recognised for their excellent achievements while inspiring peers to do the same.

Rebranded the Responsible Resourcing Awards , Mining Indaba will continue to honour junior mining companies for their sustainable development initiatives. These awards promote a more ethical and sustainable future in and for the industry and the greater economies they have a presence in. Previous recipients have been recognised for initiatives including reducing carbon emissions, improving access to clean water, and promoting sustainable economic development in their regions.

The Awards will continue to acknowledge junior mining companies for their sustainable endeavours. Last year's winner of the environmental sustainability category, Jorgen Evjen, CEO of Akobo Minerals, says he is "very happy to see Mining Indaba taking the lead, focusing on the important ESG aspects of exploration and mining."

Junior miners are transforming responsible mining by preserving the environment, supporting local communities, and promoting sustainable, ethical practices in the industry through their innovative approach.

The categories of the Responsible Resourcing Awards aim to highlight areas in the mining industry that require innovation and global attention. Ranging from environmental and economic aspects such as climate, water, nature, economy, and circularity to social and governmental aspects like diversity, equality and inclusion, labour, transparency, and community engagement, the Awards aim to celebrate and showcase junior mining companies that excel in their respective sustainable efforts.

In this sentiment and upon winning last year's Award in the transparency and labour category, Dr Georgia Jones, Group Sustainability Manager at Base Resources, highlighted the overwhelmingly positive response and recognition from various stakeholders and notes“As we continue our sustainability journey, we are committed to continual improvement and demonstrating that sustainable mining can be a reality.”

The judging process for the Responsible Resourcing Awards involves a carefully selected expert panel of ESG advisors, managers, and analysts. The criteria will include factors such as the level of commitment to sustainability, innovative approaches to environmental responsibility, social impact, and ethical practices. The judges will prioritise entries that demonstrate tangible and measurable results, as well as a clear vision, robust execution, and a lasting commitment to building a more sustainable and responsible future.

