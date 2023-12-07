(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK -- Wealth-tech pioneer Prosper opens its crowdfunding round to the public in partnership with Crowdcube.

Nick Perrett, CEO of Prosper, said: “We were blown away by the incredible support of our investors. Beating our £600,000 target in just 4 hours, and now closing on £750,000 – before we’ve even opened to the public – is a fantastic endorsement of the team and proposition we have built. I’m excited now to open this offer to the public!”

The crowdfunding presents a unique opportunity to invest alongside some of the most recognised founders, investors and operators in fintech. Prosper’s shareholders already include Tom Blomfield, founder of Monzo; Matt Cooper, cofounder of Capital One; Phil Bungey, former COO of robo advisor Nutmeg; as well as the founders of well-known fintechs WorldFirst, Embark, Azimo, Tandem Bank, and many more.

Supporters can invest from £118 to £500,000. The low threshold for investing is designed to ensure as many Prosper customers as possible can be part of the community disrupting wealth for the next generation.





MENAFN07122023004644013671ID1107553912