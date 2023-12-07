Min. Koca: Two Injured Gazans Die While Seeking Treatment In Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Fahrettin Koca, Turkiye's Health Minister, said that two out of 114 Palestinians seeking treatment in Turkish hospitals have died due to wounds sustained in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to the press, Koca revealed that amongst the transported Palestinians were 26 children, noting that seven of the patients were in the ICU.

He noted that coordination between Egyptian and Turkish teams would continue to bring more wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Since November, Turkiye has been transporting Palestinian cancer patients from the Gaza Strip via Egypt's Al-Arish airport. (end)

