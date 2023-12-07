Knight Frank MENA Welcomes Will McKintosh as Regional Head of Residential MENA

(MENAFN- Knight Frank) 6th December 2023, Dubai — Knight Frank MENA is delighted to announce the appointment of Will McKintosh as the Regional Head of Residential MENA. With a distinguished career spanning more than 26 years in the global residential real estate market, McKintosh brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

McKintosh's journey in the real estate sector began in his native United Kingdom, where he initially focused on selling residential properties in London to international investors from Asia and the Middle East. His career has since taken him across various regions, with a specific emphasis on the Middle East, Asia, and Africa over the past 18 years. During this time, he has contributed significantly to notable projects globally, including Hanover Bond, Royal Warwick Square, West End Gate, Eden Tower Frankfurt, Grand Tower, Santa Marta, The Pinnacle, The Dubai Hills Estate, and One Palm Dubai.

Having previously worked for renowned real estate firms such as Savills and JLL, McKintosh brings a deep understanding of the real estate business and an extensive network of industry contacts. His proven sales expertise spans both the private and corporate sectors of the residential market.

Throughout his career, McKintosh has played a pivotal role in the sale of residential real estate valued at over GBP 4.5 billion, encompassing major projects throughout the UK, Germany, Portugal, and the UAE.

Expressing his excitement for his new position, McKintosh stated, "I am truly excited and motivated by this opportunity, as I personally feel that Knight Frank has the strongest residential brand in the world. With an almost even split in terms of the business between residential and commercial, there is a great synergy between the two business lines.

In addition, the Middle East is one of the very few growth areas around the world at the moment, leaving significant opportunities for the growth of the existing Knight Frank Residential business within the region. Obviously, Saudi Arabia is a big growth opportunity for Knight Frank, while I see continued growth opportunities for us residentially in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and across the Middle East.

James Lewis, Managing Director of Knight Frank MEA, added: "Will McKintosh joining combines his long-standing, extensive, and respected regional track record with our residential proposition. This provides end users, developers, and investors access to the markets of the US, UK, Middle East and China. This is augmented with the complimentary services of Luxury Brand representation, Mortgages, and Interior Design - providing complete residential solutions."





MENAFN07122023005280011845ID1107553909