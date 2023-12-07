Cabinet Approves 2023 Public Service And Administration Commission Bylaw

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Thursday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved Public Service and Administration Commission Bylaw for 2023.The system comes in implementation of the outcomes of the Public Sector Modernization Map, as the commission will replace the Civil Service Bureau as of the beginning of 2024.The new commission will serve as a regulatory oversight body concerned with developing policies and standards related to human resources and ensuring prior compliance of government institutions in planning and appointment areas.Additionally, the regulation aims to enhance development and modernization vision in providing public services to citizens, develop and modernize departments and their organizational structures, enhance efficiency and effectiveness of human resources management in Jordan's public sector and their governance.The bylaw seeks also to rely on work competencies as a basis for human resources management processes to support government leaders and enable them to carry out their strategic role to raise level of performance and services provided, in accordance with national goals and priorities.The Council of Ministers approved the Administrative Structure Bylaw for the Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs for 2023, aimed to enable it to carry out its duties, in accordance with the regulatory legislation, which would contribute to improving performance and achieving effectiveness and efficiency.On another level, the Cabinet decided to exempt taxpayers from 70% of their fines if they pay the due taxes and fees to municipalities and the Greater Amman Municipality until the end of 12/31/2023.Moreover, the Council decided to approve recommendations of Settlement and Reconciliation Committee to settle the tax status of 1, 243 companies and taxpayers and Income and Sales Tax Department.The Cabinet also decided to settle 20 cases between taxpayers and/or violators, and Jordan Customs Department, provided that beneficiaries pay the full remaining amounts with any fees, taxes, or expenses, within a 2-month period from the date of issuing the decision.