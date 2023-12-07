Economic Delegation Explores Cooperation With Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) - A delegation from the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) engaged in discussions with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) to explore avenues of cooperation and streamline import-export processes between the two nations.Abedfattah Kayed, CEO of JEDCO, emphasized the longstanding and fraternal ties between the two countries, urging an enhancement in trade volume, which currently stands at a modest $60 million, as per a statement released by JEDCO on Thursday.Faisal Abdullah Al Rowas, Chairman of the OCCI, highlighted the Chamber's commitment to leveraging its capabilities in bolstering trade exchange between Jordan and Oman. He expressed a keen interest in amplifying the scale and diversity of activities, fostering joint meetings, and organizing exhibitions between the two sides.The Jordanian delegation, comprised of representatives from the Jordan River Foundation, the Agricultural Research Center, the Jordan Exporters and Producers Association for Fruit and Vegetables, alongside key traders and exporters, actively participated in the Oman AgroFood Exhibition 2023. The delegation conducted bilateral meetings with prominent importing companies and visited commercial markets to strengthen economic ties.