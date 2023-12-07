EDAMA Association, Norwegian Embassy Foster Economic Ties Through Seminar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- EDAMA Association, in collaboration with the Norwegian Embassy in Amman, launched a business seminar on Tuesday evening to strengthen economic cooperation between Jordan and Norway.Highlighting fifty years of solid relations, Maher Matalka, EDAMA board member, emphasized the long-lasting bond between the two nations, according to a statement released Thursday.Norwegian Ambassador to Jordan Espen Lindback indicated that the seminar aimed to discuss economic cooperation opportunities and continue building and strengthening long-term relations between the two countries, emphasizing His Majesty King Abdullah II's Economic Development Vision and green transition.The seminar began with presentations from the Norwegian companies hosted at the event, focusing on valuable resources utilization for a sustainable future.A subsequent panel discussion explored collaboration opportunities, reviewing regulations and policies in various sectors between the two countries. The panel underlined the vital role of collaboration in the energy, water, and environmental sectors.Addressing challenges and achievements, the discussion showcased Jordan's dedication to the National Carrier Project, aligned with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Ole Johan Sandvaer, President of the Norwegian Arab Chamber of Commerce, commended Jordan as a model for investment and highlighted global opportunities for identification and utilization.Yacoub Marar, the director of the Directorate of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, showcased Jordan's success in renewable energy, expressing ambitions to become a hub for green energy.The seminar concluded with unanimous agreement on the significance of collaboration to achieve environmentally safe goals and provide clean energy. Attendees from Jordanian companies engaged in one-on-one meetings with Norwegian companies to explore possible collaboration.The business seminar builds on the momentum initiated by His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Norway in March 2020. Leaders and businesses attended to enhance cooperation in renewable energy and technology areas. Following that, in December 2022, during a Jordanian delegation's visit to Norway, memorandum of understanding was signed for cooperation in green hydrogen and renewable energy. Institutions such as the EDAMA Association participated, reaffirming both countries' commitment to achieving sustainable energy goals and diversifying energy sources.