Jordan Partakes In Virtual Meeting To Follow-Up On Paris Conference On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.7 (Petra) -- Majid Qatarneh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs, participated Wednesday in the virtual conference to follow up on the results of the Paris Conference on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.Qatarneh's participation came at the invitation of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, and the participation of many donor countries, United Nations agencies, and international and regional organizations.Qatarneh stressed, in a speech he delivered during the conference, that Jordan is making great political efforts to stop the raging war on Gaza and protect civilians, as well as intensive efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza through a number of institutions, including the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and the Royal Medical Services.He continued, "His Majesty King Abdullah II also hosted the coordination meeting of the Aqaba Operation for Gaza Relief on November 30, in which participants gave priority to providing safe, unrestricted and unconditional humanitarian supplies, expanding the scope of fuel delivery, and opening additional access points to Gaza."He pointed out that "the international community must affirm and recognize the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and make more efforts to empower it."