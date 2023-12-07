Ajarmeh Decries Israel's Measures Against Hashemite Custodianship Over Jerusalem Sanctities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) - Lower House Palestine Committee condemned the Israeli occupation police's permission to organize a march for extremists, their provocative calls against Jordan-administered Jerusalem Waqf (endowments) Department and their efforts to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities.In a statement Thursday, the committee head, MP Firas Ajarmeh, said the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites is "unprecedentedly" targeted from the most extremist Israeli occupation government.In this regard, he referred to the recent Israeli court's decision to close and dissolve Al Zakah Committee of Jerusalem, which is a Jordanian institution formed and dissolved by Jordanian Minister of Awqaf.Ajarmeh noted Hashemite custodianship and the Jordan-run Jerusalem Waqf Department suffer a "systematic" attack led by extremist Jewish movements with support of a right-wing government and its occupying authorities, due to the Kingdom's positions, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in support of the Palestinian cause.The lawmaker added that: "We refuse to accept that the holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif are taken as an arena for achieving false and imaginary victories, or a tool to divert the world's attention from the killing and destruction in Gaza."Additionally, Ajarmeh affirmed Jordan-run Jerusalem Waqf Department , affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, is the only body authorized and competent to run Holy Mosque's affairs.