Jordan Welcomes Global Experts For Regional Humanitarian Response Training

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) - Jordan is currently hosting an inaugural joint regional training session simulating multidisciplinary humanitarian responses from December 3-12 at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) in Jordan.In a statement released on Wednesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) highlighted that Jordan is facilitating this simulation training in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Harvard University.This groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of multidisciplinary humanitarian responses in the Middle East and Africa regions.Traditionally conducted annually at Harvard University in Boston, this marks the first instance of the training program being held outside the United States.Samar Mutawakel, IOM's regional director of emergency medical personnel, emphasized that the primary objective of the program is to equip future leaders from the Middle East and Africa regions with essential skills to anticipate, prepare for, and effectively respond to complex humanitarian crises.She underlined that this event goes beyond mere training; it represents a crucial stride toward establishing a global network of adept professionals in the humanitarian field, ready to confront challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.This joint regional training program not only affirms Jordan's commitment to international collaboration but also showcases its strategic role in fostering preparedness and response capabilities for humanitarian crises across regions.The uniqueness of the training program, as outlined in the statement, lies in its blend of experience and collaboration. The diverse cohort comprises 65 professionals and aspiring leaders from 50 countries spanning the Middle East and Africa. Participants include representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and its regional offices for Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as international and local non-governmental organizations.The program features 21 Jordanian professionals from key entities such as the Ministry of Health, the Jordan National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control, the National Center for Security and Crises Management, the environmental safety directorate at the Ministry of Interior, and the Public Security Directorate.Additionally, it involves 100 volunteers from medical colleges at four public universities and 35 speakers and facilitators from 20 countries, contributing their expertise and experience to enrich the simulation exercise.Delivered by university professors and guest lecturers who are experts in their respective fields, the program encompasses presentations, theoretical discussions, and practical simulation exercises. Participants will delve into fundamental frameworks for action in the humanitarian field, including human rights, livelihoods, Sphere standards, and international humanitarian law.The curriculum also addresses practical challenges encountered in the field, covering topics such as personal and team security, rapid assessments, application of minimum standards for food security, shelter, water and sanitation. Moreover, there will be a focus on operational approaches to engaging with military actors in humanitarian settings.The statement underscores that the knowledge acquired through educational lectures will be put to the test during a 3-day field simulation exercise at KASOTC. Participants will engage in a complex disaster and conflict scenario, providing them with a valuable opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the work experience of a humanitarian emergency. This hands-on experience aims to equip participants with practical skills and insights crucial for effective response in real-world situations.